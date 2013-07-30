Recipe of the Day: Baja Fish Tacos

In honor of Taco Tuesday, we're bringing you this delicious fish taco recipe, which has only 235 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving.

This healthy meal is full of protein, fiber, and takes less than 10 minutes to make. Just sprinkle both sides of the fish with fajita seasoning, and grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Top your tacos with avocado and reduced-fat sour cream, if you choose.

Enjoy this quick and easy dish with a side of brown rice.

Ingredients: mahi mahi, fajita seasoning, green cabbage, lime juice, salt, fresh cilantro, corn tortillas, reduced fat sour cream (optional), avocado, salsa, lime wedges.

Try this recipe: Baja Fish Tacos

