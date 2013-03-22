Recipe of the Day: Bacon and Jalapeño Egg Sandwich

Sometimes there's nothing better than breakfast for dinner.

And with this delicious bacon and jalapeño egg sandwich, you're going to be craving morning foods at night more often. Plus, how great is it to have dinner on the table in less than 15 minutes?

For this recipe, we recommend using turkey bacon, such as Applegate, which is only 35 calories a piece.

Prep by warming a skillet over medium heat. Cook the bacon until crisp and set aside. Place muffin, cut-side down, in skillet. Press to toast (2 minutes). Set aside. Coat skillet with cooking spray. Cook egg about 30 seconds. Sprinkle with pepper and cheese. Cook until set. Transfer egg to muffin half. Top with the bacon, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro, and second muffin half.

Dinner's ready!

Ingredients: Turkey bacon, English muffin, cooking spray, egg, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, pepper, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, cilantro.

Try this recipe: Bacon and Jalapeño Egg Sandwich

