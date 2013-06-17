Recipe of the Day: Avocado Jewel Salad

Bored with the same old salad? You'll love this citrusy recipe--it's rich in healthy fats from avocado and contains oranges, one of the best superfoods for weight loss.

Rebecca Toback
June 17, 2013

Only 180 calories per serving, this salad is a great source of vitamin C thanks to the limes and oranges, and is topped with toasted pumpkin seeds, which are high in zinc and may even help calm irritated skin.

Ingredients: oranges, limes, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, avocados, bibb lettuce, raw pumpkin seeds.

Try this recipe: Avocado Jewel Salad

