Recipe of the Day: Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

Need a delicious breakfast or brunch recipe? This 130-calorie frittata is a filling and healthy option. It's vegetarian, has only 2 grams of carbs, and uses asparagus, a tasty summer veggie that's easy to pick up at your local farmers market.

The asparagus in this frittata supplies 15% of the recommended dietary intake of vitamin K as well as vitamins A and C.

Added bonus? It takes only 10 minutes to make! Talk about easy recipes.

Ingredients: olive oil, exotic mushrooms, eggs, egg whites, dried chives, fresh parsley, asparagus, salt, black pepper, pe

Try this recipe: Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

