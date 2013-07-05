Recipe of the Day: Artichoke Quiche

We love artichokes and easy-to-make quiches, so this seems like the perfect combo for any party or barbecue. It looks impressive, tastes great, but won't require hours slaving in the kitchen.

As an added bonus the crust is made with cheese and rice, rather than pastry, so it's gluten free--great news for your friends with gluten intolerance.

This dish has about 169 calories and 10 grams of protein per serving and the artichokes deliver folate and potassium (great for lowering blood pressure).

Ingredients: long-grain rice, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, egg substitute, dried dillweed, salt, garlic, cooking spray, artichoke hearts (canned), fat-free milk, green onions, Dijon mustard, ground white pepper, green onion strips

Try this recipe: Artichoke Quiche

Read more: