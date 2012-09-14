Recipe of the Day: Apple-Spinach Chicken



Yunhee Kim

Need a warm and hearty meal for cool nights in the Fall? This chicken recipe does the trick.

The tart flavors of the Granny Smith apples blend with the spinach to make a tasty meal the whole family will love. With just 10 minutes of prep time and 19 minutes of cook time, it's also a snap to make.

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, boneless chicken breast, garlic, spicy brown mustard, apple cider, Granny Smith apples, baby spinach

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Apple-Spinach Chicken





