Recipe of the Day: A Skinny Caesar Salad

The delicious taste of a Caesar salad is hard to duplicate without all the fat and calories, but we've done it here with this I-can't-believe-it's-healthy Caesar salad recipe.

With only 270 calories in a 2-cup serving, this is perfect lunch or dinner. The chicken helps to fill you up with 31 grams of protein, and the anchovy paste gives it the taste we love.

Added bonus? It takes less than 30 minutes to get on the table.

Ingredients: Olive oil cooking spray, skinless boneless chicken breast halves, kosher salt, ground black pepper, silken soft tofu, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, anchovy paste, water, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, fat-free croutons.

Try this recipe: Skinny Caesar Salad

