Recipe Makeover: Chicken Souvlaki



Credit: Caitlyn Elf

It’s summer, which means we’re all trying to make our meals do a little more for us. Cook a little faster, keep us fuller longer, and impact our waistlines in a positive way. Lucky for you, I’ve got just the dish to do that!

I took this classic Chicken Souvlaki dish and upped the protein and fiber while lowering the fat. Not only is it great for your bikini body, but it’s also a cinch to cook up!

Follow the three easy substitutions below and you’ll be biting your way into a delicious Mediterranean meal that’s sure to please your palate.

4 pieces flat bread or pitas (Here I substituted 4 whole grain pitas (such as Stonefire) to increase the fiber and staying power of the dish)

3/4 cup crumbled feta (To reduce the fat in this recipe, I used 2/4 cup fat-free crumbled feta cheese)

1/2 cup plain yogurt (In order to decrease the fat and increase the protein in this recipe, I used 1/2 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt (such as Chobani), which is higher in protein than regular plain yogurt and will help keep you fuller, longer)

Swapping in the whole grain pitas for the regular and increasing the protein by using the Greek yogurt definitely gave this dish the extra power to hold me over! Additionally I didn’t miss the added fat in this recipe at all. The other flavors of the dish were strong enough that the lower fat didn’t take away from the overall taste one bit! This meal is definitely going to become a regular on my summer menu.