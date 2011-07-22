10 Reasons to Embrace Menopause, How to Tell If Someone's Lying, and 24 Low-Cost Ice Cream Ideas

- Menopause: a call for celebration? Discover 10 reasons to embrace it. [DailySpark]
- Tall women beware—your risk for some types of cancer may grow with your stature. [TIME HealthLand]
- A sexuality counselor explains what is known about sexual fetishes, and why they remain "something of a mystery." [CNN]
- After a workout, your body wants to start restoring itself. Cue calories. Find out what the best post-workout snack is, and why. [FitSugar]
- Stay cool and content during a heat wave with these low-cost, easy-to-make ice cream dessert recipes. [AllYou]
- The experts tell the truth about how to tell if someone is lying. [RealSimple]
- Ever wonder why the bacteria in yogurt is "healthy"? Here's the answer, and nine other good-to-know yogurt facts. [CookingLight]
- Sitting in front of the TV may affect more than your physical health—one man thinks it can impact our collective mental habits, too. [HuffPo]