Recipe Makeover: Low-Fat, High-Protein Raspberry Frozen Yogurt

As the summer rages on, my body craves cool meals and snacks. The only problem is that the usual ice creams and sorbets can pack a good amount of sugar and fat with very little protein, leaving you hungry for something more a short while later.

That’s why this week I took to the kitchen and tweaked this Raspberry Frozen Yogurt recipe making it lower in fat and higher in protein—a cooling snack worth digging into!

Follow these easy substitutions and you’ll be well on your way to enjoying a good-for-you, refreshing summer treat:

2 cups vanilla low-fat yogurt (Here I replaced the 2 cups of vanilla low-fat yogurt with 2 cups of 0% plain Greek yogurt (such as Chobani) which is higher in protein and lower in sugar)

1/2 cup whole milk (I used reduced-fat milk here in place of the whole milk, to bring the fat content down)

1 (10-ounce) package frozen raspberries in light syrup, thawed (I used a 10 oz. package of frozen raspberries without syrup to reduce the sugar. Just make sure to add the liquid from the thawed package to the dish)

This recipe is a definite winner. The natural sweetness of the fruit did the trick, so I didn’t miss the added sugar one bit. And thanks to the Greek yogurt, I was able to have a frosty protein-packed afternoon treat that held me over well until dinner, all while satisfying my sweet tooth!