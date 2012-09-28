Recipe of the Day: Quick Apple Crisp

When you hear the words "apple crisp," do you immediately think it means an afternoon's worth of baking, brown sugar, and butter?

If so, you'll love this recipe. This is so quick and easy (and healthy!), you can make it for breakfast on a weekday--or even every single day, if you so choose.

This quick dish is only 150 calories, and contains just two ingredients. Simply chop one apple, place in a vented bowl, and microwave for 3 minutes.

Top with granola (or other toppings, like low-fat vanilla yogurt, if you like) and enjoy!

Try this recipe: Quick Apple Crisp





