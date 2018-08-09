The Best Pumpkin Spice Snacks for Fall 2018

Treat yourself to pumpkin spice popcorn, yogurt, and more.

Health Editors
August 09, 2018

Welcome fall with these nutritious packaged snacks that are packed with pumpkin flavor.

1
RXBAR Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar

This chewy, satisfying bar serves up everyone’s go-to fall flavor (plus some fuel) in a few natural ingredients.

available at amazon.com $2 each
2
Angie’s Boomchickapop Candy Corn Flavored Kettle Corn

It tastes like the candy version, but a serving size (1 1⁄4 cup) contains about a third of the sugar.

available at amazon.com $4
3
Caramel & Apple Noosa Yoghurt

Savor your favorite fairground snack with this creamy, protein-rich combo of sweet apple and indulgent caramel.

available at target.com $2
4
Sanaia Ginger Applesauce

Try this artisanal applesauce hot or cold. Either way, the natural ginger tang will give you a warm feeling inside.

available at sanaiaapplesauce.com $16 for 4
