The Best Pumpkin Spice Snacks for Fall 2018

Treat yourself to pumpkin spice popcorn, yogurt, and more.
Welcome fall with these nutritious packaged snacks that are packed with pumpkin flavor.
1
RXBAR Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar
Amazon.com
This chewy, satisfying bar serves up everyone’s go-to fall flavor (plus some fuel) in a few natural ingredients.
available at amazon.com $2 each
2
Angie’s Boomchickapop Candy Corn Flavored Kettle Corn
Angie Boomchickapop
It tastes like the candy version, but a serving size (1 1⁄4 cup) contains about a third of the sugar.
available at amazon.com $4
3
Caramel & Apple Noosa Yoghurt
Walmart
Savor your favorite fairground snack with this creamy, protein-rich combo of sweet apple and indulgent caramel.
available at target.com $2
4
Sanaia Ginger Applesauce
Amazon.com
Try this artisanal applesauce hot or cold. Either way, the natural ginger tang will give you a warm feeling inside.
available at sanaiaapplesauce.com $16 for 4