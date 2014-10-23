These Pumpkin, Chocolate, and Espresso Bars Will Blow Your Mind

Fall is my absolute favorite time of year. Of course, I love the sights and sounds of the season, but I can't get enough of the warm, rich, and delicious pumpkin baked goods that are oh-so-popular right now.

I recently joined in on the pumpkin fun and created a blondie recipe that combines three of my very favorite flavors: pumpkin, chocolate, and espresso. It combines nutrient-packed pumpkin with sweet chocolate and a shot of energy-boosting espresso for a delicious autumn treat to be enjoyed when you need a little pick-me-up!

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup canned plain pumpkin

1 egg

1 ounce of freshly brewed espresso

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup chocolate chips

pinch of salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Prepare an 8″ X 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray or butter. Combine above ingredients in a large mixing bowl until batter is smooth. Pour batter in prepared baking dish and bake for 35-38 minutes until top of blondies are firm to the touch. Remove from oven and allow to cool before cutting.

Makes 12 bars

