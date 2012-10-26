It's National Pumpkin Day! Our 12 Favorite Pinterest Pins

It's National Pumpkin Day, and of course we're excited because what could be better than a pumpkin? This squash not only contains vitamins A, C, and E, it has potassium, beta-carotene, antioxidants, and fiber too. (You can even fight wrinkles by putting it on your face!)

And did we forget to mention that it tastes great and you can use it to tap into some serious carving creativity?

So in honor of National Pumpkin Day we've assembled some of our favorite Pinterest pins featuring this fabulous food, including some recipes from Health.com and just generally cool pumpkin pictures.

Carved Pumpkin


Credit: Thisoldhouse.com via This Old House on Pinterest
 
Carved Pumpkin


Credit: Thisoldhouse.com/ via This Old House on Pinterest

 

Pumpkin Cheesecake


Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest

 

Baby Pumpkin


Credit: Marthastewart.com/ via Katelyn Logan on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Ravioli


Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Pancake


Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Planter


Credit: Growinginprek.com via Stacy Cecil on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches


Credit: Realsimple.com via Real Simple on Pinterest

 
Wedding Pumpkin


Credit: Thisoldhouse.com via This Old House on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Mousse


Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest

 
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies


Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest

