It's National Pumpkin Day! Our 12 Favorite Pinterest Pins

It's National Pumpkin Day, and of course we're excited because what could be better than a pumpkin? This squash not only contains vitamins A, C, and E, it has potassium, beta-carotene, antioxidants, and fiber too. (You can even fight wrinkles by putting it on your face!)
It's National Pumpkin Day, and of course we're excited because what could be better than a pumpkin?
This squash not only contains vitamins A, C, and E, it has potassium, beta-carotene, antioxidants, and fiber too. (You can even fight wrinkles by putting it on your face!)
And did we forget to mention that it tastes great and you can use it to tap into some serious carving creativity?
So in honor of National Pumpkin Day we've assembled some of our favorite Pinterest pins featuring this fabulous food, including some recipes from Health.com and just generally cool pumpkin pictures.
Carved Pumpkin
Credit: Thisoldhouse.com via This Old House on Pinterest
Carved Pumpkin
Credit: Thisoldhouse.com/ via This Old House on Pinterest
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest
Baby Pumpkin
Credit: Marthastewart.com/ via Katelyn Logan on Pinterest
Pumpkin Ravioli
Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest
Pumpkin Pancake
Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest
Pumpkin Planter
Credit: Growinginprek.com via Stacy Cecil on Pinterest
Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches
Credit: Realsimple.com via Real Simple on Pinterest
Wedding Pumpkin
Credit: Thisoldhouse.com via This Old House on Pinterest
Pumpkin Mousse
Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Credit: Health.com via Health on Pinterest