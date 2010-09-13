How to Plan a Week of Healthy Lunches

Prep your midday meals on Sunday, then grab and go for the rest of the week. 

Health.com
September 13, 2010

For Giada De Laurentiis, a little bit-of pre-planning makes meal prep easy—even with her crazy-hectic schedule. On the weekend, she preps her lunches for the week. Then, she writes each day's lunch on a different colored sticky note, which she attaches to the fridge. That way, every morning, she knows exactly what to grab out of the fridge. Genius! Make meal planning a breeze and stop relying on delivery by signing up for the 30-Day No Takeout Challenge

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up