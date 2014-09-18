Pizza Hut Dishes Out a Skinny (Make That, Skinnier) Pie

Skinny and pizza: Bet those are two words you never thought you’d see the same sentence, huh?

Well get this: Pizza Hut, the resourceful folks who’ve brought the world such wacky (and waistline-expanding) fast food offerings as Kit Kat Pops (basically, candy baked into dough) and the Crown Crust Pizza (complete with cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets, artfully arranged around the pie), is now testing a lower calorie pizza in 47 restaurants in two markets: Toledo, Ohio, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

While the pizzas, dubbed “Skinny Slice,” are made from the same ingredients as the popular chain’s traditional pies, the crust is a bit thinner, and fewer toppings are used. How it all adds up: A slice of regular, hand-tossed cheese pizza at Pizza Hut is about 290 calories; a Skinny Slice, clocks in at about 210 calories. (We’ll do the math: That’s about a 30% calorie difference.)

Is this really something consumers will be clamoring for? If history is any indication, it may be a tough sell. Burger King’s attempt at healthier options, in the form of low-cal fries, called “Satisfries,” was discontinued in August after customers responded with a collective “Nah.” Meanwhile, Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe, which boasts about 670 calories and a whopping 36 grams of fat, has became a permanent part of their line-up after strong consumer demand.

Even if people are enticed by the low-in-cal pitch, Steve Green, publisher of PMQ Pizza Magazine, a trade magazine for pizza store owners, foresees another potential problem: “Give them less," he told USAToday, "and they’ll probably end up eating twice as much.”