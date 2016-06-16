How to Make Pickled Strawberries

Summer is the season of the strawberry. From strawberry smoothies to strawberry-avocado salads, this popular berry rules our diets during the warm months. Did you know you could also pickle them to use as tangy toppings?
Summer is the season of the strawberry. From strawberry smoothies to strawberry-avocado salads, this popular berry rules our diets during the warm months. And for good reason, the sweet berries are known for their antioxidants and heart-protecting qualities. But did you know you could also pickle them to use as tangy toppings? This video from Southern Living will show you a new way to utilize these sweet berries.