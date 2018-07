The best peanut-free snacks

Snack foods should be quick and easy to whip together, but for people with peanut allergies, it can be difficult to find filling foods that fit the bill—especially since so many quintessential snack foods such as granola bars and PB&J contain nuts. Luckily, plenty of tasty peanut-free snacks do exist, so you can get your salty (or sweet!) fix in between meals. Whether it's chewy lemon bars, crunchy zucchini chips, or savory shrimp toast, these peanut-free options will make snack time a breeze (and a delicious one, at that!). Here, nutritious, filling ways to get your snack on, sans peanuts.