Peanut Butter Lovers Rejoice: 5 Tasty Recipes to Try

For all of you peanut butter lovers out there, today is your lucky day. It’s National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, which means you have every reason to indulge in your favorite spread…even if it’s straight from the jar. Though peanut butter often gets a bad rap for it’s saturated fat content, peanuts are full of brain-boosting healthy fats, vitamin E, and folate, which is could protect against cognitive decline.
To make today extra special, celebrate one of the most beloved combinations, chocolate and peanut butter, by trying one of the delicious recipes below.
Sure they look (and taste!) like an indulgence, but the protein of peanuts will be sure to keep you satisfied and energized. Now that’s a great excuse to treat yourself!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Ingredients: whole-wheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, light brown sugar, peanut butter, eggs, canola oil, vanilla extract, rolled oats, dried cranberries, peanuts, and chocolate chips
Calories: 176
Try this recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Peanut Butter Haystacks
Ingredients: puffed rice cereal, pretzel sticks, semisweet chocolate chips, chunky peanut butter
Calories: 194
Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Haystacks
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Ingredients: chocolate graham crackers, sugar, egg whites, skim milk, peanut butter, vanilla, fat-free cream cheese, fat-free whipped topping, peanuts, milk chocolate
Calories: 259
Try this recipe: Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters
Ingredients: peanut butter, low-fat milk, semisweet chocolate chips, rolled oats
Calories: 160 per 2 clusters
Try this recipe: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters
Kiss Cookies
Ingredients: condensed milk, peanut butter, baking mix, vanilla extract, sugar, chocolate kisses
Calories: 109
Try this recipe: Kiss Cookies
