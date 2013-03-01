Peanut Butter Lovers Rejoice: 5 Tasty Recipes to Try



Health.com

For all of you peanut butter lovers out there, today is your lucky day.

It’s National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, which means you have every reason to indulge in your favorite spread…even if it’s straight from the jar.

Though peanut butter often gets a bad rap for it’s saturated fat content, peanuts are full of brain-boosting healthy fats, vitamin E, and folate, which could protect against cognitive decline.

To make today extra special, celebrate one of the most beloved combinations, chocolate and peanut butter, by trying one of the delicious recipes below.

Sure they look (and taste!) like an indulgence, but the protein of peanuts will be sure to keep you satisfied and energized. Now that’s a great excuse to treat yourself!

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Ingredients: whole-wheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, light brown sugar, peanut butter, eggs, canola oil, vanilla extract, rolled oats, dried cranberries, peanuts, and chocolate chips

Calories: 176

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Peanut Butter Haystacks

Ingredients: puffed rice cereal, pretzel sticks, semisweet chocolate chips, chunky peanut butter

Calories: 194

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Haystacks

Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients: chocolate graham crackers, sugar, egg whites, skim milk, peanut butter, vanilla, fat-free cream cheese, fat-free whipped topping, peanuts, milk chocolate



Calories: 259

Try this recipe: Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Ingredients: peanut butter, low-fat milk, semisweet chocolate chips, rolled oats

Calories: 160 per 2 clusters



Try this recipe: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Kiss Cookies

Ingredients: condensed milk, peanut butter, baking mix, vanilla extract, sugar, chocolate kisses



Calories: 109

Try this recipe: Kiss Cookies

