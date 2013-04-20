3 Recipes for Lima Bean Respect Day

Couldn't we all use a little more respect? That's probably true for food too, so on this Lima Bean Respect Day (yes, there's a day for a legume), we offer 3 tasty recipes.

Now we'll be honest, lima beans (like that other tasty veggie, Brussel sprouts) may conjure up childhood memories of being forced to eat weird-looking green stuff at dinner.

But with the right preparation, lima beans are tasty and make for a great summer side dish. If that doesn’t convince you, take note that lima beans are packed with protein and fiber to keep your metabolism moving and the fat burning!

So even if you think you loathe lima beans, these freshened-up recipes will have you loving them.

Lima Bean-Quinoa Salad with Basil-Lemon Dressing



Ingredients: Quinoa, vegetable broth, firm tofu, olive oil, basil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, sugar, lemon rind, garlic, lima beans, tomatoes, green onions, carrots, black beans

Calories: 232

Try this recipe: Lima Bean-Quinoa Salad with Basil-Lemon Dressing

Two-Bean Greek Salad



Ingredients: red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, oregano, olive oil, lima beans, string beans, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, multigrain pitas, haloumi cheese

Calories: 301

Try this recipe: Two-Bean Greek Salad

Succotash Salad



Ingredients: Lima beans, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, red onion, flat-leaf parsley, oregano, lemons, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, black pepper

Calories: 164

Try this recipe: Succotash Salad

