Parsley-Turmeric Pasta Will Be the Prettiest (and Most Delicious) Thing You Cook This Week

Linda Miller Nicholson certainly isn't the only pastaholic out there. (I mean, aren’t we all?) But the influencer also known as SaltySeattle has taken her love of noodles to a whole new level. She’s found ways to use natural ingredients to turn her dough every color of the rainbow. And now, with her new cookbook, Pasta, Pretty Please ($19; amazon.com), you can bring those vibrant hues to your kitchen too.

The secret to SaltySeattle's rainbow pasta: veggies, herbs, and superfoods.

The tutorials and recipes in Nicholson's book will teach you how to incorporate all sorts of healthy plants into your pasta—from matcha and spirulina to goji berries and chestnuts. We have to say, though, that Nicholson's parsley-pepper-turmeric dough is one of our favorites.

The parsley-pepper-turmeric dough (middle row, second from left) is a gorgeous green color.

Nicholson admits she’s a sucker for chartreuse, but that’s not the only reason she crafted this recipe. “This dough probably packs the biggest health punch in the book," she tells Health. "It’s a very restorative combination—the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory qualities of the turmeric made more bioavailable by the piperine in the black pepper. I rounded out the trio with vitamin-rich parsley for a very fresh, earthy flavor.”

And trust us, the flavor is out of this world. We have a feeling once you taste the finished product, you’ll never go back to store-bought again.

If you think you’re ready to give this colorful dough a go, Nicholson has this advice: Listen to your gut. “If [the dough] feels too stiff and dry, add a little water or egg,” she says. “If it feels too sticky, flour is your friend.”

These are just a few of Nicholson's fettuccini shades pictured above.

Parsley-Pepper-Turmeric Dough

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 inch fresh turmeric root, peeled and chopped or ½ tsp. ground turmeric

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

2¼ cups “00” pasta flour

In a large saucepan over high heat, bring the salt, baking soda, and 8 cups water to a boil. Add the parsley and blanch it for 15 seconds. Drain and press out the water. Add the parsley to a blender and wait 1 or 2 minutes for it to cool. Add the turmeric, pepper, and eggs and blend on low speed at first to combine, then increase the speed and puree until smooth. Strain the puree with a fine-mesh sieve over a small bowl to remove and discard any grainy threads. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour and puree. Mix on low speed until a ball of dough forms. Continue to knead for 3 minutes, either by hand or in the mixer, so that the dough develops elasticity and silkiness. Cover the ball of dough in plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before sheeting. Alternatively, you can let the dough rest for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. The color sometimes intensifies after that, although the dough is still usable for up to 3 days.

From PASTA, PRETTY PLEASE by Linda Miller Nicholson. Copyright 2018 by Linda Miller Nicholson. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

