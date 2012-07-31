Recipe of the Day: Grilled Panzanella with Arugula, Burrata, Summer Squash, and Olives

If you love bread, you'll love this salad. Panzanella is a traditional Italian dish that contains chunks of bread and tasty vegetables. In this version, arugula, summer squash, and olives pair up with whole-wheat country bread, for a delicious combo that delivers fiber and healthy fats, for only about 260 calories per serving.

And thanks to the burrata, a soft Italian cheese that's a combination of mozzarella and cream, you'll get some calcium too.

Can't make it to Tuscany this year? At least you can have a little taste of it with this great recipe.

Try this recipe: Grilled Panzanella with Arugula, Burrata, Summer Squash, and Olives