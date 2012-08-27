We Put Healthy Pancake Mixes to the Test

Breakfast is by far the greatest meal of the day (in my humble opinion, of course). Many assume pancakes are not a “health food," but I’ve found quite the opposite: you just need to find the right mix—or make them from scratch, if you have the time.
Breakfast is by far the greatest meal of the day (in my humble opinion, of course), and if you’re like me, you can’t resist a good pancake, topped with fresh berries.
Many assume pancakes are not a “health food," but I’ve found quite the opposite: you just need to find the right mix—or make them from scratch, if you have the time.
I’ve spent a few weekends (because isn’t that when you want pancakes, most?), testing out mixes. Below, my findings.