Try this recipe: Mediterranean Salad Jars

Don't be afraid to make this your own! Swap in other ingredients. You can also reduce fat by using only 1/4 cup oil and half an egg.

Ingredients: Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, honey, lemon juice, dill, basil, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, chickpeas, marinated artichoke hearts, carrots, quinoa, cucumbers, feta cheese, fresh arugula, sunflower or pumpkin seeds, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, lime

Calories: 776

From Tieghan Gerard, founder of halfbakedharvest.com and author of The Half Baked Harvest Cookbook