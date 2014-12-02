Wondering what you should bring to your next holiday event? Well, look no further. These Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies are made will rolled oats and loaded with bits of white chocolate and dried cranberries. They're a semi-healthy treat that will please just about any crowd. Who can resist soft and chewy oatmeal cookies paired with white chocolate and cranberry? Not me. That's for sure!

These cookies are easy to make and come together in no time at all. Just mix together the ingredients, roll the batter into balls, and bake. You can easily whip up a batch for a last-minute gathering.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup white chocolate morsels

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well until batter is blended evenly. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place onto a prepared baking sheet. Bake cookies for approximately 14-15 minutes or until tops start to lightly brown. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool before serving.

Makes 18 cookies

