The No-Bake Dessert You Need to Try This Summer: Chocolate-Coconut-Almond Bars

There are certain flavor combos that immediately remind you of being a kid. For me, it’s Almond Joy. Ah, those little nuggets of chocolate-coconut bliss.

These days, I still crave chocolate (of course!), coconut, and almonds, but who needs all that sugar? Enter these bars, full of chocolate (in the form of raw cacao), coconut, and almonds; but devoid of refined sugar and other icky additives.

The no-bake recipe may look long, but several of the ingredients are repeated in the different layers, and it’s remarkably quick to put together (not counting some hands-off fridge time). The bars are a perfect make-ahead dessert for a party, or just a delicious item to keep in the fridge for any chocolate “emergencies.” Plus, the recipe is ideal for the hot summer months, since (with the possible exception of a few seconds in the microwave) it doesn't require any cooking.

Note: You can cut the bars pretty small. They're super-rich and decadent, so a little goes a long way.

“Almond Joy” No-Bake Bars

Yield: About 15 bars

Base:

1 cup sliced toasted almonds (about 120g)

¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes (about 15g)

¼ cup raw cacao or unsweetened cocoa (20g)

1/3 cup dried dates (about 4.25 oz.), pitted

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

Middle layer:

½ cup coconut butter (about 5 oz.)

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Generous pinch of salt

Frosting:

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup raw cacao or unsweetened cocoa powder (about 20g)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Unsweetened coconut flakes, optional