Recipe Makeover: (Nearly) Vegan Pumpkin Scones

One of the very first things I do when October hits is stock up on cans of Libby's Pumpkin. Pumpkin is such a versatile food, and one that can be leveraged in every meal, from breakfast to dinner. The many benefits of pumpkin (think low-cal with lots of vitamins) make it a perfect option when looking to lighten up a dish.

With my canned pumpkin in hand, I set out to make over one of my favorite morning treats: scones. Dense and full of flavor, scones make a perfect breakfast or an easy grab-and-go snack for an afternoon pick me up.

Using this recipe for Pumpkin Scones, I made the following substitutions to create a (nearly, save for one egg yolk) vegan pumpkin scone recipe that even I had a hard time believing was good for me!

About 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (I used 2 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour for added fiber)

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar (I substituted 1/4 cup Sugar In The Raw for a natural, more robust sweetness)

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (I swapped the cinnamon for pumpkin-pie spice to further enhance the pumpkin flavor)

About 1/2 cup (1/4 lb.) butter or margarine, cut into chunks (I used 1/2 cup Earth Balance vegan margarine in place of the butter)

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk (I replaced this with 1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp. Silk soy milk to remove the dairy from the recipe)

These scones far exceeded my expectations. They were not as sweet as a store-bought scone (though a nice glaze on top could easily up the sweetness if you prefer your scones that way) but just as delicious in their own right. The white whole-wheat flour added a nice heartiness without masking the pumpkin flavor. Each substitution above led to a fluffy, almost biscuit-like scone bursting with pumpkin flavor. Overall, another recipe makeover success!