National Cereal Day: How to Pick Healthy Cereal



Breakfast is an important way to start to your day. And today, the benefits got even better.

In honor of National Cereal Day, you get to channel your inner child and grab your favorite box of cereal and enjoy this crunchy treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a snack.

However, we admit that it can get a bit confusing when you're trying to pick a healthy box. Many cereals are similar in serving size and calories but differ in fiber and sugar content, experts say.

A good rule of thumb is to look for those with at least 5 grams of fiber per serving and less than 12 grams of sugar per serving. In general, the fewer the ingredients the better and watch for excess sodium. (Here are more tips on how to pick a healthy cereal.)

Toppings and mix-ins are a way to get creative with your bowl of goodness. Try fiber-filling raspberries or chopped pistachios for cholesterol-lowering phytosterols.

For a healthier meal, choose low-fat or fat-free milk. Using almond milk is a natural way to sweeten your bowl without adding sugar.

Not into the cereal-and-milk combo? You can make these Almond Cereal Bars or use them to make a Super Snack Mix.

