Step 1

Bring water to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Remove from heat, and add mushrooms. Stir to submerge mushrooms in water, and let stand, undisturbed, until plump, about 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushrooms to a small bowl. Pour mushroom broth into a medium bowl through a fine-mesh strainer lined with a piece of cheesecloth; discard cheesecloth, and reserve mushroom stock. Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Coarsely chop mushrooms.