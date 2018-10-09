Miso-Mushroom Sauce

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active time
10 Mins
Total time
Yield
8 servings
By Health.com

This easy miso mushroom sauce recipe is the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving plate. Get the instructions for the mushroom sauce here.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 cup water
  • 1 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 5 thyme sprigs
  • 2 cups turkey bone broth (such as Pacific Organic)
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 11/2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 38
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 3g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 160mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring water to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Remove from heat, and add mushrooms. Stir to submerge mushrooms in water, and let stand, undisturbed, until plump, about 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushrooms to a small bowl. Pour mushroom broth into a medium bowl through a fine-mesh strainer lined with a piece of cheesecloth; discard cheesecloth, and reserve mushroom stock. Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Coarsely chop mushrooms.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add chopped mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add thyme, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add reserved mushroom stock and turkey bone broth; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, undisturbed, until reduced to 2 cups, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; discard thyme sprigs. Whisk in miso, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More