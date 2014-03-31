A Unique Spring Dessert: Mini Blue Moon Cupcakes

An unusual way to make cupcakes taste even better? Oddly enough, just add beer.

New York City-based celebrity caterer Andrea Correale is a pro at whipping up mouthwatering brunch dishes. When it came time to create a tasty, boozy dessert, she opted for cupcakes infused with wheat ale. The result? Mini Blue Moon cupcakes that are...out of this world.

What makes these palm-sized edible treats so worthy? Unlike other pastries baked with any ol’ beer, Correale specifically uses Blue Moon, a crisp, light brew with notes of citrus and coriander. The lager’s creamy body also makes these cupcakes extra fluffy.

This yummy dessert for adults is the perfect way to end the weekend…or kick off a sweet evening.

Ingredients:



1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 2/3 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 orange, zested (plus more for garnish)

2/3 cup Blue Moon beer

2 Tbsps. whole milk

2 egg whites, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla extract (for frosting)

1 Tbsp. orange juice

1 cup sugar

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1/3 cup water

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a mini cupcake tin with 24 mini cupcake liners. In a mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. Cream butter for 1 minute then add sugar and cream together with butter for about 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time. Then add vanilla and orange zest. Mix until just combined. In a mixing bowl whisk together beer and milk. Alternatively add beer mixture and flour mixture to butter mixture until fully incorporated. Fill cupcake liners 1/2-2/3 full. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until golden brown, then transfer cupcakes onto a cooling rack and allow to cool completely. To make frosting, mix sugar, water, and cream of tartar in a saucepan. Cook on medium heat until sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbly. In a large bowl, beat egg whites, vanilla and orange juice until soft peaks form. Slowly add hot sugar mixture, beating continuously. Beat for 7 minutes until stiff peaks form. Top cupcakes with frosting and add a slice of orange for each.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine