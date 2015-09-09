3 Super-Fast Microwave Snacks You Can Cook in a Mug

We're not saying you should cook all your meals in the microwave, but just using this handy oven for reheating leftovers and making popcorn is soooo last century. In fact, you can make some surprisingly (given the time and effort required) gourmet things in the microwave.

Read on for simple recipes that will get you eating like a queen in two minutes or less.

RELATED:Â 5 Myths and Facts About Your Microwave

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Serves: 1

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter (preferably grass-fed, like Kerrygold)

2 medium carrots (about 4 oz.), chopped

1 large clove garlic, chopped (about 1 Â½ tsp.)

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh ginger

Â½ cup water

Sea salt

Place all ingredients into a large mug. Cover loosely and microwave for 1 minute. Stir, and microwave for another 45 seconds to 1 minute. Pour into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Transfer back to mug and serve.

RELATED: Could Microwave Meals Actually Be Good for You?

Chocolate Mug Cake

Photo: Beth Lipton

Yield: 1 cake

2 Tbsp. raw cacao powder (such as Navitas)

1 Tbsp. coconut oil (such as Carrington Farms)

2 Tbsp. almond flour (such as Bobâs Red Mill)

1 Tbsp. water

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch of salt

1 large egg

Â½ tsp. vanilla extract

Whisk all ingredients together in a large mug. Microwave on high until just cooked, about 1 minute.

Optional frosting (because, frosting!)

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 Tbsp. cacao

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Whisk together and spoon on top of cake just before serving.

RELATED: How to Soften Hard Brown Sugar Fast

Poached Egg

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 large egg

Pour Â½ cup water into a large mug. Crack 1 large egg on top; sprinkle lightly with salt. Cover loosely and microwave for about 50 seconds to 1 minute, until egg white is just set and yolk is still a bit runny. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the poached egg out of the mug; serve.

RELATED: How to Dry Herbs in the Microwave