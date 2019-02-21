8 Mediterranean Diet Snacks to Keep You Satisfied All Day

Escape to the Mediterranean coast with one of the most popular—and good for you—diets. The Mediterranean diet will have you eating like a Greek with its emphasis on fresh produce, fish, whole grains, and healthy fats. Ranked the best diet of 2019, the Mediterranean diet has been shown to improve longevity and decrease risk of heart disease, depression, and dementia.

One more perk? On the Mediterranean diet, you don’t have to give up your favorite snacks! Check out these yummy Mediterranean-inspired snack recipes.

Mediterranean chickpea salad

This fresh salad only takes 15 minutes to make! The recipe, by Dishing Out Health, satisfies those midday cravings with its zesty flavors. It would also taste great on pita—but then again, what wouldn't?

Loaded Mediterranean hummus

The Mediterranean diet and hummus go together like two peas in a pod. Sunny Thymes has a delish recipe for creamy hummus that's easier to make than you probably think.

Crock-Pot paleo trail mix

What's snack time without a go-to trail mix? Cotter Crunch’s version with banana chips and dark chocolate is not only gluten-free and paleo, it can also be made in a healthy kitchen staple: a Crock-Pot. This snack will tackle your sweet and salty cravings—what more could you ask for?

Greek yogurt spinach artichoke dip

The Fit Mitten Kitchen is serving up some serious flavor with this Mediterranean makeover of classic artichoke dip. Greek yogurt makes this recipe a whole lot healthier—and it's easy to make at home with just seven ingredients.

Greek zucchini fritters

Inspired by a yummy dish she enjoyed while honeymooning on the Greek island of Santorini, The Foodie Physician recreated her favorite zucchini fritters. These make a light and crispy snack that will transport you to the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean nachos

Did someone say nachos?! The Domestic Dietitian put a Greek spin on one of our favorite snacks, and we are obsessed. The recipe calls for warm baked pita covered in hummus, tzatziki, and your favorite veggies. Is your mouth watering yet?

Baked phyllo chips

Thanks to Olive Tomato, chips are fair game on the Mediterranean diet. Better still? This recipe only calls for three ingredients. We think they'd be so good with some hummus on the side.

Mediterranean roasted artichokes

Artichokes are not just nutritious (and yummy!) but also fun to eat as you pull apart each layer. Try the savory vegetable in this recipe by The Mediterranean Dish.

