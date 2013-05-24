Recipe of the Day: Zucchini, Scallion, and Parmesan Pizza

This simple vegetarian recipe can be made in less than 20 minutes--perfect for any day of the week, including Friday!

A whole-wheat crust gives this green pizza a nutritious base. The pie is layered with thinly sliced zucchini, which provides vitamin A and is low in calories; scallions; and a bite of Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle mint leaves on top for a fresh flavor.

Enjoy two slices for just 325 calories.

Try this recipe: Zucchini, Scallion, and Parmesan Pizza

