Meatless Monday Recipe: Vietnamese Pho

Pho to Asian cultures is like the chicken noodle soup to Americans. Comforting, warm, and delicious!

It’s also nutritious. Unlike other Asian dishes that use fatty, sodium-heavy sauces, this Vietnamese dish gets its flavor from herbs and savory broth.

This Meatless Monday Recipe of the Day is packed with metabolism-boosting ingredients, like garlic and hot red chiles.

It also contains cubed tofu, carrots, bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, green beans, and thin rice vermicelli noodles. For a healthier option, try using thin spinach noodles.

Try this recipe: Vietnamese Pho

