Meatless Monday Recipe: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

Oftentimes, when foods are described as being "stuffed," it usually means there's meat involved. It's quite opposite for this Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms recipe.

Our Meatless Monday Recipe is brimming with breadcrumbs, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and seasonings.

Mushrooms are rich in good-for-you protein and folate. Consider adding wilted greens, like spinach or arugula, which provide vitamin K and protein.

The quick-and-easy dish takes just 10 minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, and makes 4 servings. Enjoy one stuffed mushroom for only 189 calories.

If you like tomatoes and kalamata olives, you should also check out these Cheese-and-Olive Stuffed Tomatoes.

Ingredients: Portobello mushroom caps, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, coarse salt, ground black pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, whole-grain breadcrumbs, fontina cheese, chives.

Try this recipe: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

