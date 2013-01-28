Meatless Monday Recipe: Risotto With Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, and Basil



Becky Luigart-Stayner

Risotto is a one of the fancier ways to whip up rice, but it's not typically the healthiest. This Meatless Monday Recipe is a hearty, but healthier, take on a classic.

You can cut the fat by using olive oil and fat-free cheese; you’ll still get the flavor and the calcium. To make it vegetarian, you'll need to use veggie broth instead of chicken broth.

You make this creamy Mediterranean combo by first heating 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan, and then adding the leek to saute. Then cook the Arborio rice by stirring constantly as you slowly add wine and broth. Add in 1/4 cup of half-and-half, other ingredients, and finally the grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and cheese.

Drizzle with balsamic syrup and olive oil, and serve. Delish!

Try this recipe: Risotto With Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, and Basil

