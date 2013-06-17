Meatless Monday Recipe: Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes



Add a little Italian flare to your meatless Monday with a vegetarian recipe that takes less than 30 minutes to make.

Lycopene-rich cherry tomatoes are roasted with garlic, sugar, and spices to bring a rich, caramelized taste to this pasta dish.

Fregola sarda pasta—similar to Isralei couscous in look and texture—has a nutty flavor that mixes well with the pine nuts, goat cheese, olives, and Parmesan cheese.

With all the ingredients together, this meal provides 24% of your daily recommended intake of protein and is just 339 calories.

Ingredients: Cherry tomatoes, garlic gloves, sugar, oregano, black pepper, olive oil, fregola sarda pasta, pine nuts, basil, Parmesan cheese, black olives, goat cheese.

Try this recipe: Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes



