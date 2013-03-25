Meatless Monday Recipe: Farfalle With Zucchini and White Beans

This vegetarian recipe is easy to make and low in cholesterol, so it's heart healthy. Plus, it only takes 30 minutes!

You'll get fiber and protein (thanks to the white beans) and 6 grams of healthy monounsaturated fat, thanks to the olive oil.

Zucchini and bell peppers have very few calories but tons of vitamins. Choose whole-grain pasta for a even more fiber.

Enjoy one cup for just 317 calories.

Ingredients: Farfalle, olive oil, zucchini, salt, pepper, orange bell pepper, white beans, Parmesan cheese.



Try this recipe: Farfalle With Zucchini and White Beans

