Meatless Monday Recipe: Couscous Tabbouleh

This bright, fragrant, dish is loaded with fresh vegetables, herbs, and whole grains. Tabbouleh, traditionally made with bulgur, is a classic Middle Eastern salad. Couscous Tabbouleh, our Meatless Monday Recipe, is an alternative to traditional recipes and contains whole-wheat couscous, which is packed with fiber (5g per serving) to keep you full.

Ashley Macha
February 11, 2013

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion, are key players in this recipe, but it also gets a tangy, fresh flavor from the lemon juice, mint, parsley, and a heart-healthy dose of olive oil.

With only 170 calories per 1-cup serving, you can add a few healthy side dishes without feeling guilty!

This dish pairs well with this Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus with pita wedges, or a light falafel dish.

Try this recipe: Couscous Tabbouleh

