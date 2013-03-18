Meatless Monday Recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast



Add a little crunch to your day with this vegetarian-friendly breakfast recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast.

Cornflakes add a crisp and crumbly texture to traditional French toast, which can often get soggy fast. Top with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas for extra antioxidants.

Don't have cornflakes on hand? Try another favorite breakfast cereal; look for whole grain ingredients, such as oats, barley, and brown rice.

For extra protein, add two scrambled eggs on the side for approximately 289 calories per serving.

Ingredients: Cornflakes, eggs, low-fat milk, vanilla extract, whole-wheat bread, butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit

Try this recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Read more: