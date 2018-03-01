9 Meal Prep Ideas for the Week That Are Super Popular on Pinterest

Who doesn't savor a lazy Sunday? Problem is, after you’ve brunched and binged on your latest Netflix obsession, the Sunday scaries tend to creep in as you get ready for the week to come. One way to combat this stress is to head to the kitchen and do the prep work for a week's worth of healthy, delicious meals.

Meal prepping helps you feel more organized and less anxious; it'll save you time and money. Plus, it gives you the chance to try out new recipes—like these options, from nine meal prep-savvy bloggers. Whether you need breakfast, snack, lunch, or dinner ideas, this list provides tasty inspiration that's a cinch to make and store until mealtime.

High Protein Breakfast Egg Muffins

Muffin tins aren’t just for sweet treats. These savory egg cups from Meal Prep On Fleek are high in protein and easy to heat up and grab on the go. Fill them out with your favorite veggies and extra protein, like shredded chicken. Have a couple of tangerines, a banana, or another type of fruit on the side for a well-rounded start to your day.

DIY Breakfast Protein Box

This vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free option from No. 2 Pencil looks as good as it tastes. Thanks to the three fruits, a hard-boiled egg, handful of almonds, and scoop of cottage cheese, you’ll feel full and energized. You can easily sub a different fruit or trade the dollop of cottage cheese for yogurt or a nut butter.

Basic Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are known for their high fiber and protein content, and this pudding recipe from Eating Bird Food is simple and satisfying. Creator Brittany says she makes a batch on Sunday and then eats the pudding for breakfast (or as a healthy dessert!) throughout the week. Throw chia seeds into your go-to milk, and you’re just a few steps away from a filling meal or snack.

Starbucks Protein Box Copycat

Save money without skimping on flavor with this Starbucks lookalike recipe from Rachel Maser of Clean Food Crush. Her creation includes many of the same ingredients in the coffee company’s branded box: a serving of peanut butter, one hard-boiled egg, celery sticks, cheddar cheese, grapes, apples, and cucumbers. Make your own with the same snacks or swap them out with your preferred protein, fruits, and veggies.

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli

Gimme Delicious Food crafted this teriyaki chicken and broccoli bowl, which takes less than 20 minutes to cook. With protein, veggies and complex carbs, this rice bowl is the ultimate lunch or dinner.

Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowls

Your Meatless Mondays (and Tuesdays through Fridays) are about to become much more satisfying. These quinoa bowls from Two Peas and Their Pod pack protein and flavor in one vegetarian dish. The bloggers opted for sweet potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, kale, and red onion, but you can choose which veggies to roast. Topped with a zesty lemon tahini dressing, you’ll want to add this one to your rotation.

Turkey Taco Lunch Bowls

Lean into your week with a lean protein, like turkey. These turkey taco lunch bowls from Sweet Peas and Saffron offers a substitute for your go-to order at Chipotle. Brown rice, corn, ground turkey, and homemade pico de gallo give you a healthier combo with less temptation to indulge in sides like chips. If you want to make this vegan or vegetarian, use black beans instead of turkey.

One Pan Healthy Chicken and Veggies

This chicken and veggies recipe from Chelsea’s Messy Apron is insanely tasty, filling, and simple to do. All it takes its a sheet pan, chicken, your favorite vegetables, an easy-to-make seasoning mix, and cheese. Load everything onto your sheet pan, and you’ll be more than ready for the week ahead. Make a batch of quinoa or rice to serve as a base for your meal.

Chunky Monkey Baked Oatmeal Cups

Meal prep means making something sweet too. Courtesy of Savory Nothings, these high-protein oatmeal cups are made with oats, bananas, eggs, dark chocolate chips, and chopped walnuts. They're great for a fast breakfast or indulgent dessert. After dividing the mix in your muffin tin, you can refrigerate them overnight or bake immediately.