4 Ways to Cook With Matcha That Are Seriously Delicious

Matcha has quickly made its way into regular foodie vocabulary, and for good reason. Made from finely powdered green tea leaves, matcha is a rich source of antioxidants called polyphenols, which may help protect against heart disease and cancer, boost metabolism, and aid with blood sugar regulation, blood pressure reduction, and anti-aging. If you’re wondering how you get more of this superfood in your diet, you can easily find the answer in The Matcha Cookbook ($10; amazon.com) by the editors at Aster.

The new cookbook explores matcha’s history and the science behind its health benefits to create delicious recipes for all occasions. If matcha is new to your kitchen, it might come as a surprise to learn that the ingredient can be incorporated into everything from a bowl of risotto to chocolate to body scrub. But no matter how you get your matcha fix, this cookbook will open your eyes (and stomach) to the versatility of the super powder.

Below, you’ll find four of our favorite recipes from The Matcha Cookbook, including pancakes that make for a delectable weekend breakfast, summer rolls that truly taste like the season, and frozen yogurt pops to satisfy your sweet tooth. (Looking for matcha powder to use in these recipes? Our contributing nutrition editor recommends Jade Leaf Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder, $19 on amazon.com.)

Matcha Pancakes

Issy Croker

Delicious on a weekend morning, these pancakes puff up really well and are a great way to enjoy quinoa flour, which unlike most flours, is a good source of protein. You can use all quinoa flour in this recipe if you want to make these gluten-free.

Ingredients

For the pancakes

Makes 6-8 pancakes

3/4 cup quinoa flour

3/4 cup spelt flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon matcha powder

1 egg

3/4 cup Greek yogurt, plus extra to serve

1 cup whole milk (or almond milk)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Butter or coconut oil, for frying

For the bananas

2 bananas, halved lengthwise

4 teaspoons butter

1 tablespoon coconut sugar or superfine sugar

1. Sift the quinoa and spelt flours into a large mixing bowl, add the rest of the dry ingredients, and mix together thoroughly.

2. Beat the egg in a separate bowl and whisk in the yogurt, milk, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until combined into a thick batter.

3. Put a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add a little butter or coconut oil. When the butter or oil is melted and beginning to bubble, pour a small ladleful of batter into the pan. Cook for about 2 minutes, until you see bubbles forming on the surface, then flip over and cook the other side for about another 2 minutes.

4. For the bananas, heat another saucepan, add the butter, and, when it begins to bubble, add the sugar. When the sugar has melted, add the banana halves to the pan and turn to coat in the sugar-butter. Cook on each side until caramelized.

5. Serve with maple syrup, bacon, Greek yogurt, and slivered almonds.

Summer Rolls With Matcha Dipping Sauce

Issy Croker

Summer rolls, kind of an uncooked version of spring rolls, are a traditional Vietnamese dish made with rice wrappers, raw vegetables, and aromatic leaves. The filling often contains shrimp, too, although this recipe uses lightly steamed fish.

Ingredients

Makes 8 rolls

8 rice paper wrappers

Large handful of anise hyssop leaves (or use 4 iceberg lettuce leaves, halved)

50–60 strips of Matcha Pickled Vegetables (see below)

7 oz steamed salmon or sea bass, flaked

1 cup baby leaf spinach

1 cup cilantro leaves

For the dipping sauce

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon matcha powder

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 green chile, thinly sliced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Working in batches, soak 2 rice paper wrappers in water for about 2 minutes, until softened. Remove the wrappers from the water and arrange in single layer on your work surface.

2. Place a few anise hyssop leaves or an iceberg leaf in the center of each wrapper. Place a few strips of pickled vegetables in the center, then a spoonful of steamed fish and another few strips of the pickled vegetables. Add a drizzle of the pickling liquid for flavor and a few baby spinach and cilantro leaves.

3. Fold one edge of each wrapper over the filling. Fold in the ends and then roll up the rice paper wrappers tightly, enclosing the filling. Transfer to a serving plate and repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

4. To make the dipping sauce, whisk the sugar, lime juice, and fish sauce together until dissolved, then whisk in the matcha powder before adding all the other ingredients. Serve in a bowl alongside the summer rolls.

Matcha Pickles

Issy Croker

Pickling and fermenting are back in fashion, especially because these methods of preserving food are also healthy. You’ll need sterilized jars for these recipes; if storing in the refrigerator for only a few weeks, pour just-boiled water over clean jars, empty out the water, and let air-dry. Pickles are a good way to add flavor to a simple dish, such as a sandwich, spring rolls, or a burger.

Serves 6

For the pickled eggs

6 eggs

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon mustards seed

3 bay leaves

1 whole green chile

1 tablespoon matcha powder

For the pickled vegetables

1 large carrot, cut into sticks

1 large cucumber, cut into sticks (remove the watery center)

1/2 medium cauliflower, cut into small florets

1/4 onion, sliced

1 cup brown rice vinegar

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1. For the pickled eggs, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and boil for 6 minutes, then run under cold water before peeling and putting into a sterilized jar. Meanwhile, put all the remaining ingredients into a saucepan, bring to a boil, and simmer for a couple of minutes.

2. Let the pickling liquid cool a little, then pour it over the eggs. Seal and, when cool, transfer to the refrigerator, where they will keep for up to 4 weeks.

3. For the pickled vegetables, prepare the vegetables and put into a sterilized jar. Make the pickling liquid as above and pour over the vegetables.

Frozen Yogurt Pops

Issy Croker

The white chocolate is an extra treat, but if you prefer milk or semisweet chocolate, go for it. Using Greek yogurt with honey means that you don’t need to add any sweetener, but you can use plain Greek yogurt instead and add 1-2 tablespoons of honey, according to your taste.

Ingredients

Makes 6 pops

2 cups Greek yogurt with honey

2 teaspoons matcha powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 1/2 oz. white chocolate, broken into pieces

2 teaspoons cacao nibs

2 teaspoons hazelnuts, crushed

1. Whisk together the Greek yogurt, matcha powder, and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined.

2. Divide the mixture among 6 ice pop molds. Insert a wooden ice pop stick into the center of each mold and freeze for at least 6 hours.

3. Before serving, melt the chocolate by putting it into a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water in the pan. Stir until melted, then set aside.

4. Remove the ice pop molds from the freezer and hold under cold running water for a few seconds until you can release the frozen yogurt pops from the molds. Dip into the melted chocolate or, using a spoon, drizzle the chocolate over the sides. Sprinkle with the cacao nibs and hazelnuts.

5. Serve as soon as the chocolate sets.