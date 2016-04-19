How to Make a Mason Jar Salad

Weekday lunch prep just got a lot easier. Watch this video from Cooking Light to learn how to layer these three perfect Mason jar salads. Chicken & berry salad with quinoa & brown rice: First, pour balsamic vinaigrette into the bottom of the jar, then layer chicken, strawberries, blueberries, brown rice & quinoa, sliced almonds, and feta cheese. Then place greens on top. Chicken, black bean, & romaine salad: Start with yogurt herb ranch, then chicken, grape tomatoes, black beans, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and top with romaine. Shrimp & chickpea salad: Begin with lemon vinaigrette, followed by shrimp, cucumbers, chickpeas, heirloom tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and arugula. TIP: Putting the dressing at the bottom of the jar ensures your lettuce makes it to lunch hour without getting soggy.

Health.com