8 of the Best Healthy Mashed Potato Recipes Ever

From creamy garlic mashed potatoes to mashed sweet potatoes, the classic side dish gets a healthy makeover in these tasty recipes.

More
Sarah Klein
October 31, 2017
1 of 9

How to make healthier mashed potatoes

With their butter, whole milk, and loads of salt, mashed potato recipes usually get left out of the more nutrition-minded cookbooks. But it’s possible to enjoy healthy mashed potatoes with just a few simple tweaks. Our best mashed potato recipes are lighter in fat and calories without skimping on taste or creaminess. You can make one of these dishes to feed a crowd for a festive holiday meal or whip up a batch for a satisfying weeknight dinner. Whether you’re a traditionalist or like a little extra flavor, there’s something for everyone here: garlic mashed potatoes, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and even a sweet potato mash.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Helene Dujardin

Mashed Potatoes

Try this recipe: Mashed Potatoes

It doesn't get more simple than this easy recipe. Yukon golds are naturally creamy, so you can cut back on butter, and choosing 2% milk cuts calories and saturated fat.

Ingredients: Yukon gold potatoes, unsalted butter, salt, pepper, lowfat milk, chives

Calories: 115

3 of 9 Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Try this recipe: Garlic Mashed Potatoes

You don't have to resort to the boxed flakes for mashed potatoes that are ready in a flash. These cook in just 20 minutes. Pairing potatoes with garlic unleashes even more immune-boosting benefits–and a flavorful kick.

Ingredients: Red potatoes, garlic, low-fat milk, butter, salt, black pepper

Calories: 189

Advertisement
4 of 9 Photo: Alexandra Rowley

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Try this recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Just a little bit of buttermilk, butter, and milk, plus a few cloves of fresh garlic–all for less than 125 calories per serving–will make this recipe an instant favorite. You can cook and refrigerate these spuds the day before if you're prepping for a festive meal. 

Ingredients: Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, garlic cloves, salt, low-fat milk, butter, low-fat buttermilk, cooking spray, chives

Calories: 122

Advertisement
5 of 9 Photo: Beatriz Dacosta

Mashed Potatoes With Sautéed Leeks

Try this recipe: Mashed Potatoes With Sautéed Leeks

Potatoes and leeks are a match made in culinary heaven. Leeks have many of the same health-promoting properties of onions and garlic, but with a much subtler flavor. The Russet potatoes offer almost double the antioxidants in plain white or red spuds.

Ingredients: Leek, olive oil, Russet potatoes, low-fat buttermilk, Neufchâtel cheese, butter, salt, pepper

Calories: 203

Advertisement
6 of 9 Photo: Quentin Bacon

Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash

Try this recipe: Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash

This is the perfect next-day recipe for leftover sweet potatoes, but if you want to make them fresh, just bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 450°. That orange hue means loads of vitamin A, a nutrient essential for maintaining your skin, vision, and immune system.

Ingredients: Pecans, maple syrup, orange zest, cinnamon stick, ground cloves, sweet potatoes

Calories: 211

Advertisement
7 of 9 Tina Rupp

Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée

Try this recipe: Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée

Turnips make creamy mashed taters even healthier with their additional fiber and vitamin C. They add some peppery flavor to a dish that's still less than 100 calories per serving.

Ingredients: Turnips, Russet potatoes, garlic cloves, salt, ground black pepper, light sour cream, fresh chives, horseradish, sugar

Calories: 91

Advertisement
8 of 9 Leigh Beisch

Mini Meat Loaves With Corn and Potatoes

Try this recipe: Mini Meat Loaves With Corn and Potatoes

Whether or not you make these lean mini meat loaves, this corn-and-potatoes side dish is a stellar choice. It's simple–you'll steam the spuds for just 25 minutes–and unique, thanks to the addition of corn kernels to your mash. The corn adds some fiber and a touch of natural sweetness, plus a satisfying crunch to offset all that creaminess.

Ingredients: White bread, lean ground beef, parsley, salt, pepper, egg whites, red potatoes, corn kernels, butter

Calories: 287 per loaf and 3/4 cup potato mixture

Advertisement
9 of 9 Getty Images

Flank Steak With Mashed Potatoes

Try this recipe: Flank Steak With Mashed Potatoes

This lighter version of mashed potatoes gets its creaminess not from milk or butter but from olive oil and water. Paired with steak, this hearty meal still delivers plenty of flavor, plus satisfying protein and fat.

Ingredients: Red onion, lemon juice, sugar, dried rosemary, dried thyme, salt, black pepper, olive oil, flank steak, baking potatoes, green beans

Calories: 323

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up