8 of the Best Healthy Mashed Potato Recipes Ever

With their butter, whole milk, and loads of salt, mashed potato recipes usually get left out of the more nutrition-minded cookbooks. But it’s possible to enjoy healthy mashed potatoes with just a few simple tweaks. Our best mashed potato recipes are lighter in fat and calories without skimping on taste or creaminess. You can make one of these dishes to feed a crowd for a festive holiday meal or whip up a batch for a satisfying weeknight dinner. Whether you’re a traditionalist or like a little extra flavor, there’s something for everyone here: garlic mashed potatoes, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and even a sweet potato mash.