Mark Bittman's Seafood Made Light
What a catch!
Lobster roll? Fried shrimp? The New York Times' Mark Bittman makes them good for you and more delicious than ever.
Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
Ingredients: Cooked lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice,fresh tarragon, black pepper, hot dog buns, romaine lettuce
Calories: 306
Try this recipe:Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
Classic Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
Fresh lump crabmeat, egg, chopped scallions (optional), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, breadcrumbs, olive oil, lemon wedges (optional)
Try this recipe:Classic Crab Cakes
Pair with:
Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad
Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, celery, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill, salt, pepper.
Combined calories: 380
Try this recipe:Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad
Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce
Ingredients:
Plain yogurt, minced garlic, chili powder, black pepper, lime juice, squid, tortilla chips, olive oil, fresh greens (such as mâche), lemon wedges
Calories: 394
Try this recipe:Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce
Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish
Ingredients:
White fish fillets, low-fat buttermilk, olive oil, whole wheat panko, salt, black pepper, lime wedges
Try this recipe:Panko-Crusted Oven-Fried Fish
Try with:
New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
Ingredients: Sun-dried, small new potatoes, salt, olive oil, garlic cloves, balsamic vinegar, canned chipotle chile with adobo
Combined calories: 530
Try this recipe:New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp
Ingredients:
Olive oil, large shrimp, black pepper, salt, whole-wheat flour, seltzer, lemon wedges
Try this recipe:Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp
Pair with:
Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients: Radishes, chopped scallions, snow peas, freshly squeezed lime juice, vegetable oil, minced fresh ginger, salt, black pepper, cilantro
Combined calories: 354
Try this recipe:Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette