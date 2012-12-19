Mark Bittman's Seafood Made Light

Updated December 19, 2012
Credit: Kana Okada
Eat like you're on vacation! Mark Bittman's take on classic lobster rolls, fried shrimp and other delicious seafood dishes are fresh, fast, and fabulous.
What a catch!

Lobster roll? Fried shrimp? The New York Times' Mark Bittman makes them good for you and more delicious than ever.

Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Ingredients: Cooked lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice,fresh tarragon, black pepper, hot dog buns, romaine lettuce

Calories: 306

Try this recipe:Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Classic Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

Fresh lump crabmeat, egg, chopped scallions (optional), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, breadcrumbs, olive oil, lemon wedges (optional)

Try this recipe:Classic Crab Cakes

Pair with:

Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, celery, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill, salt, pepper.

Combined calories: 380

Try this recipe:Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad

Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients:

Plain yogurt, minced garlic, chili powder, black pepper, lime juice, squid, tortilla chips, olive oil, fresh greens (such as mâche), lemon wedges

Calories: 394

Try this recipe:Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce

Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish

Ingredients:

White fish fillets, low-fat buttermilk, olive oil, whole wheat panko, salt, black pepper, lime wedges

Try this recipe:Panko-Crusted Oven-Fried Fish

Try with:

New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup

Ingredients: Sun-dried, small new potatoes, salt, olive oil, garlic cloves, balsamic vinegar, canned chipotle chile with adobo

Combined calories: 530

Try this recipe:New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup

Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Ingredients:

Olive oil, large shrimp, black pepper, salt, whole-wheat flour, seltzer, lemon wedges

Try this recipe:Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Pair with:

Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients: Radishes, chopped scallions, snow peas, freshly squeezed lime juice, vegetable oil, minced fresh ginger, salt, black pepper, cilantro

Combined calories: 354

Try this recipe:Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

