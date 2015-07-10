5 New Waters to Try That Go Way Beyond Coconut

From maple to birch tree, these plant-based products may just get you drinking more H2O.
Plain old water is awesome for your bodyâwe all know that. (To recap: H2O helps with digestion, keeps your skin looking good, and may even help with weight loss.)
That said, some people just arenât that into it, maybe because of the taste, or the lack thereof. Here's a potential solution for the meh-about-water types: plant-based versions. If you're not regularly downing nature's clear stuff, testing these waters could get you closer to your fluid goal; some may even give you bonus health perks. (Donât go on a guzzle binge, thoughâunlike actual water, these all contain sugar, some more than others.)
Here, five new-to-the-market varietiesâbeyond coconutâthat might tempt your water-hating tastebuds:
Maple water
Try: DrinkMaple ($42 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)
The sugar factor: 5 grams in a 12-ounce bottle
What to know: Youâll get a slight hint of sweetness from this water tapped from maple trees. There are no ingredients added, and itâs not sticky like sap or syrup.
Cactus water
Try: Caliwater ($35 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)
The sugar factor: 9 grams in an 11.2-ounce bottle
What to know: Itâs made from prickly pear cactus puree, along with its extract. Prickly pear water, specifically, may boast antioxidants like betalains.
Photo: courtesy of Caliwater
Birch tree water
Try:Â Byarozavik Birch Tree WaterÂ ($42; amazon.com)
The sugar factor: 18 grams in a 17-ounce bottle
What to know: This traditional Scandinavian water comes from birch tree sap, which is slightly syrupy, but still goes down practically like water, and contains trace amounts of minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, and magnesium.
Photo: courtesy of Byarozavik
Watermelon water
Try: WTRMLN WTR ($53 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)
The sugar factor: 18 grams in a 12-ounce bottle
What to know: Just three ingredients go into this cold-pressed water (thatâs technically a juice, but with less sugar than most): watermelon flesh, watermelon rind, and lemonâi.e., no extra sugar is added.
Photo: courtesy of WTRMLN WR
Aloe vera water
Try: Aloe Gloe ($29 for 12 bottles; amazon.com)
The sugar factor: 8 grams in a 15.2-ounce bottle
What to know: The drink is made with organic aloe vera leaf gel powder (which apparently is a thing?). Thatâs combined with water, cane sugar, and Stevia.
Photo: courtesy of Aloe Gloe
