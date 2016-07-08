How to Make a Mango-Avocado Margarita

Here’s a healthier way to enjoy your evening cocktail. By using avocado, mango, and orange juice you’ll get a big dose of essential vitamins and minerals that help fight wrinkles and cancer. Watch the video to see a demonstration.
Ingredients
2 cups ice cubes
1 cup chopped peeled mango (about 1 large)
6 Tbsp. chopped ripe peeled avocado
6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/4 cup tequila
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons Triple Sec (orange-flavored liqueur)
4 lime wedges (optional)
Preparation
1. Combine first 8 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.
2. Divide the mixture evenly among 4 glasses. Serve drinks with lime wedges, if desired. Serve immediately.
Nutrition information
Calories per serving: 162
Calories from fat per serving: 22 %
Fat per serving: 4 g
Saturated fat per serving: 1.1 g
Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.1 g
Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 0.7 g
Protein per serving: 1.1 g
Carbohydrate per serving: 23 g
Fiber per serving: 1.7 g
Cholesterol per serving: 0.0 mg
Iron per serving: 0.1 mg
Sodium per serving: 2 mg
Calcium per serving: 10 mg