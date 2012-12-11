Make Your Own Spiced Nuts

I am nuts about nuts. So the holidays are the perfect excuse to make my absolute favorite treat in the world: Sweet & Spicy Nuts.

These delicious treats are heart-healthy, rich on antioxidants, insanely easy, and make a gorgeous and very welcome hostess gift idea. As a bonus, they are pretty budget friendly (especially if you have lots of nuts left over from gift baskets).

This recipe is very forgiving. Feel free to mix and match nuts, sweeteners, and spices. Heart healthy munchers will want to omit the butter and salt to keep fat and sodium levels down.

If you don’t have time to read the rest of this blog, I boiled it down here:

nuts + maple syrup + butter + cinnamon + chili powder = Sweet & Spicy Nuts

For more serious cooks, here is the recipe:

1 1/2 cups nuts

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon chili powder

sea salt to taste

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and bake 1 1/2 cups nuts for 10 minutes; remove to cool slightly. Heat 1/2 cup maple syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; bring to a low boil, and stir in 1 tablespoon butter. Add nuts, and stir until coated; let cool. Combine 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1 tablespoon chili powder (less if you don’t want it spicy) in a bowl. Remove nuts from the maple mixture with a slotted spoon, and toss in the spice mixture. Lay nuts on a baking sheet, and sprinkle with a little sea salt; let dry. Store in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

It makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 ounce).

Nutrition: Calories 149; Fat 10g (sat 2g, mono 6g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 14g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 10mg; Calcium 30mg

Related links:

7 Smart Holiday-Food Rules

