9 Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Try this recipe: Creamy Lemon-Avocado Dressing

Avocado fans will love this seriously creamy, satisfying dressing that's packed with good fats. To give it an unexpected kick, shake in some hot sauce.

Ingredients: Avocado, English cucumber, fresh lemon juice, avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil, a few shakes of hot sauce (optional), salt and freshly ground black pepper.