Make This Tonight: 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Black Bean Quesadilla

Who doesn't love a good quesadilla? This recipe requires only five flavor-packed--and nutrient-rich--ingredients and comes together in no time at all. It's guaranteed to become a weeknight dinner staple!

Tina Haupert
March 27, 2013

Ingredients:

  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and mashed

  • 1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1/2 cup canned diced tomatoes and chilies, drained

  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

  • 4 medium flour tortillas

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. 

  2. Combine sweet potatoes, beans, and Rotel in large mixing bowl.

  3. Spray a cooking sheet with non-stick spray and place two of the tortillas on it, side-by-side. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup of shredded cheese.

  4. Divide sweet potato mixture in half and spread (approximately 3/4 cup) on each tortilla. Then, cover with the remaining tortillas, press to spread sweet potato mixture evenly to the edges, and lightly spray the tops with non-stick cooking spray.

  5. Cook quesadillas in oven for 12-14 minutes until the tops of tortillas start to lightly brown.

  6. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a 2-3 minutes before cutting.

  7. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, or your other favorite toppings.

Makes 2 servings

